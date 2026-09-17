New York State Police Still Seek Witnesses After Dutchess County Fair Gang Assault

New York State Police are still looking for information regarding a gang assault that hospitalized a man at the Dutchess County Fair.

Dutchess County Fair Gang Assault Still Under Investigation

A.Boris A.Boris

The incident happened last month, on August 29, just before 9 p.m. Troopers arrested three men who allegedly attacked another guy at the Dutchess County Fair.

Police later identified the suspects as 32-year-old Ryan A. Depew of Catskill, New York; 31-year-old Lloyd D. Depew of Kingston; and 36-year-old Dennis J. Appollonia of Kingston.

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All three men were charged with gang assault in the second degree, causing serious physical injury, a class C felony, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors.

The unnamed victim was found bleeding from his face with a swollen left eye and was transported to Kingston Health Alliance Hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe that the victim was assaulted by the trio while he was waiting to board a ride at the Dutchess County Fair.

Dutchess County Fairgrounds via Facebook 8-12-2021 Dutchess County Fairgrounds via Facebook 8-12-2021

A motive has yet to be released.

Police also say several children were pushed.

New York State Police Seek Witnesses

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State Police continue to ask for witnesses to come forward.

"The New York State Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300 and reference NY2601075042," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in an updated to this situation on Tuesday.

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