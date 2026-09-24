How Much Money Do You Need To Make Just To “Get By” In New York
New data shows just how much you need to make each year to survive living in New York. The results may shock you.
To "Live Comfortably" in most of New York State, including the Hudson Valley, a single person now must make a shocking amount of money per year.
How Much Money Do You Need To Make Just To "Get By" In New York
To "get by" (survive) versus live comfortably in New York State depends heavily on where you live.
The cost of living for all 11 official tourism and economic development regions of New York State varies dramatically.
Below is new data from the MIT Living Wage Calculator that shows how much a single adult with no children working a standard full-time job needs to make to get by or to live comfortably.
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The numbers below assume a single adult with no children working a standard full-time job. "To Get By" represents the baseline needed for essentials like rent, food, healthcare, and taxes with zero fluff.
"To Live Comfortably" maps to the traditional 50/30/20 budget formula (50 percent necessities, 30 percent wants, and 20 percent savings/extra debt payoff).
How Much Money Do You Need To Make Just To Survive Living In New York
The Fastest-Growing Careers Paying Over $100K Revealed
According to that study, most people I know don't make enough to "get by," myself included. For many, it might be time to look for a new job.
Luckily, new data from the U.S. Labor Department recently revealed the 13 fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100,000 a year.
The 13 Fastest-Growing Careers Paying Over $100K Revealed
These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Gallery Credit: Stacker