Top Brands That ‘Anger’ New York State Residents The Most
A spokesperson for Preply reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us the top brands "that consumers feel the most scammed by, most angered by and the most leery of."
Preply analyzed brands on Trustpilot with a 4.5 rating or less and at least 500 or more reviews in the last 12 months.
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"Trustpilot is an online platform that allows customers to leave reviews and feedback about their experiences with various brands. Then, using a dataset called Emotion, available through Hugging Face, we were able to analyze the sentiment consumers have in their reviews and with the brands overall to find out which brands elicit the most emotional language from their customers," Preply states.
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The goal is to find out which brands elicit the most emotional language, essentially, "the most anger", from their customers, according to Preply.
Preply searched for keywords like "fees," "beware," "scam," "fraud," "joke," and "lied" to find out the companies that anger customers the most. The company than created an "anger quotient" to determine the brands "that elicit the least emotional language from their customers."
Brands That Anger New Yorkers The Most
Below are the 10 companies that "elicit" the most "emotional language."
10 Top Brands That Anger New Yorkers The Most
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"To find out how brands make consumers feel, we did a language analysis of the reviews for each brand on TrustPilot. Using the Emotion dataset, brands and reviews were assigned a certain emotion from sadness, joy, love, anger, fear, and surprise, along with a score for that emotion. Leaving us with a list of companies that elicit the most emotional language from their reviewers," Preply adds.