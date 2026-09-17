Car dealerships in the Hudson Valley are paying up for "cheating their customers."

New York Attorney General Letitia James today secured more than $1 million in refunds for New Yorkers who were unfairly overcharged.

Hudson Valley Car Dealerships To Refund Customers

Google Google

James Says DARCARS of Lexus and BMW in Mount Kisco will pay more $1 million worth of refunds to New Yorkers.

“New Yorkers save up for years to buy a car, and they deserve fair prices without junk fees that drive up the cost with useless add-ons,” James told Hudson Valley Post.

The dealership charged customers a two-percent upcharge that was presented as a sales commission, but James says that money was never directly paid to the salesperson.

Google Google

The OAG opened an investigation into DARCARS in early 2022 after receiving a consumer complaint claiming that DARCARS Lexus added a more than $700 “sales commission charge” to their purchase without telling them.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

DARCARS Lexus began charging a sales commission fee in October 2021, and DARCARS BMW began charging the fee in August 2022, officials say.

Google Google

"The dealerships also charged customers for an expensive and needless add-on package by presenting it as a mandatory part of their lease or purchase agreement. The dealerships used these misleading tactics to overcharge customers thousands of dollars when they leased or purchased their car," the OAG's office determined.

Thousands of customers who purchased or leased cars from these DARCARS dealerships will be eligible for money.

“DARCARS took advantage of hard-working New Yorkers, charging them thousands of dollars in misleading fees. My office is making sure that every New Yorker who was defrauded by these dealerships gets their money back," James said.

Google Google

DARCARS Lexus will pay a total of $892,671.26 to reimburse all customers who were charged the sales commission fee between October 23, 2021 and May 30, 2022. Both DARCARS dealerships will also pay additional reimbursements totaling $281,847.72.

Customers who were charged after May 2022 are also eligible for restitution through a claims process. Officials say this will potentially result in millions of dollars in total consumer refunds.

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

The 15 Cars Or Trucks That Make New Yorkers The Most Angry

10 Top Brands That Anger New Yorkers The Most Preply determined the top brands that anger customers the most.

Update: These Are Now The Top 10 Most Stolen Cars In New York