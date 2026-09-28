Connecticut Man Confesses To Killing 24-Year-Old In The Hudson Valley

Over 5 years after a 24-year-old was murdered in the Hudson Valley his killer finally confessed.

A Connecticut man confessed to the January 2021 shooting death.

CT Man Pleads Guilty

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced today that a Connecticut man pleaded guilty to murder for the January 2021 shooting death of 24-year-old Yonkers resident Joseph Pichardo.

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Claismar Abreu Then, 32, of Hartford, Connecticut, pleaded guilty before Supreme Court Justice James McCarty in Westchester County Court to murder in the second degree, a Class A-1 felony.

He is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison when he is sentenced on Jan. 14, 2027.

Fatal Shooting At Yonkers, New York Apartment

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On Jan. 17, 2021, at approximately 10:03 p.m., Abreu Then used a .9 mm semi-automatic pistol to shoot the victim multiple times, striking his head, torso, and arm, on the first floor of an apartment building on Fairview Street in Yonkers, and fled the scene, officials say.

"Following this horrific killing, law enforcement diligently investigated and swiftly apprehended the defendant, along with the murder weapon. We hope this guilty plea and the substantial prison sentence bring some measure of solace to the family and friends of Mr. Pichardo," Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace said.

The Yonkers Police Department tracked the defendant to his home in Hartford, Connecticut, where he was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting.

“This guilty plea finally brings a measure of closure to a homicide that took a young man’s life in our City several years ago.," Yonkers Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said.

The victim and defendant were believed to be acquaintances, with the incident stemming from an ongoing dispute.

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