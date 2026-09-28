Newburgh, New York Career Criminal Convicted Again, Faces Life

A Newburgh man, considered a "career criminal," was convicted again.

Jorge Martinez, 65, of Newburgh, was convicted in Orange County Court of all charges against him, including Burglary in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, and Petit Larceny for what's described as a "brazen" daytime residential burglary in the Town of Newburgh.

Jorge Martinez Convicted of Burglary in the Second Degree and Related Charges for Daytime Residential Burglary

Photo by Paddy O Sullivan on Unsplash man in black t-shirt standing near white wooden door

As alleged at trial, on December 16, 2019, a homeowner returned to the single-family home that he owned and lived in with his wife and daughter. After entering, he noticed that his property was also over the house and numerous items, including a laptop, a GPS watch, and money belonging to his daughter, were missing.

The homeowner then reviewed security camera video from inside and outside his home. The video showed Martinez entering the home after breaking their door and later entering various rooms in the house, taking the missing property and fleeing.

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Detectives with the Town of Newburgh Police Department tracked the vehicle Martinez drove to the home and, through further investigation, identified him as the suspect of the crime.

“Having a stranger violate the sanctity of one’s home is every resident’s worst nightmare,” District Attorney David Hoovler said. “Through the dedicated work of the police and my staff, this defendant is being held responsible for his crimes."

The stolen items were never recovered.

12th Felony Conviction

OCDA OCDA

The Orange County District Attorney's office tells Hudson Valley Post that this conviction marks Martinez’s 11th and 12th felony convictions.

"While the defendant initially evaded capture before his arrest, the unceasing efforts of law enforcement ensured that this defendant will be off our streets for the foreseeable future," Hoovler added.

Based on his criminal history, he faces up to 25 years to life in prison as a persistent felony offender. He's scheduled to be sentenced on December 21, 2026. Martinez was remanded back to the Orange County Jail.

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