Hay Wagon Carrying New York Children Overturns, 1 Loses Hand

An Upstate New York resident lost a hand after a farm tractor pulling a hay wagon with kids onboard overturned.

Twelve people were on board at the time.

Hay Wagon Overturned

Photo by Anna King on Unsplash Wooden wagon with large wheels in a wooded area

On Saturday around 6:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to Granville Hill Hardscrabble Road in the town of Columbus for a crash involving a farm tractor and hay wagon.

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Police learned that 70-year-old Donald G. Campbell of Sherburne was driving a 2000 Kubota farm tractor pulling a hay wagon carrying 12 people ranging in age from 3 to 62.

While traveling down a hill on Granville Hill Hardscrabble Road, the tractor and hay wagon began gaining momentum.

Campbell attempted to brake, causing the tractor’s wheels to lock. The tractor and hay wagon began skidding across the dirt roadway before the tractor jackknifed and the hay wagon detached.

The tractor rolled on its side, ejecting Campbell from the driver’s seat and he got trapped underneath the tractor.

The hay wagon rolled onto its side, ejecting a 9-year-old boy and 47-year-old woman. Both sustained minor injuries, police say. Neither needed to be taken to a hospital.

Man Loses His Hand

Photo by Martha Dominguez de Gouveia on Unsplash hospital lobby reception with signage

Campbell was transported by Sherburne EMS to Wynn Hospital in Utica with serious injuries to his head and arm.

According to New York State Police, his arm injuries ultimately resulted in the amputation of his hand while at the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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