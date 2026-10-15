Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Using Machete, Axe To Kill Mom

A Hudson Valley man is accused of killing his mother.

Prosecutors indicted the lower Hudson Valley man this week.

Lower Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Killing Mother

Photo by JOSHUA COLEMAN on Unsplash a group of people standing next to a yellow police line

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that 27-year-old Chester Green of Scarsdale was indicted in connection with the July 2026 murder of his 71-year-old mother, Marian Green, at their home.

“Chester Green has been indicted for the murder of his mother, Marian Green, in a horrific and senseless act of violence that has deeply shaken our community," DA Cacace told Hudson Valley Post.

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Green was charged with murder in the second degree, a felony, and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

What Officials Say Happened

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Between July 5, 2026, at approximately 3 p.m., and July 7, 2026, at approximately 2 a.m., it's alleged that Chester repeatedly beat and stabbed his mother to death with a machete, an axe, and a kitchen knife inside their Butler Road home in Scarsdale.

"While nothing can undo this devastating loss, my office is committed to vigorously prosecuting this deeply disturbing case and pursuing justice for Mrs. Green and her loved ones," DA Cacace said.

Marian was a disability advocate and the chair of Scarsdale Village’s Advisory Council for People with Disabilities. She was also chair of a committee called Children Having Individual Learning Differences.

Chester pleaded not guilty and remains remanded at the Westchester County Jail. He is due back in court on December 2, 2026.

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