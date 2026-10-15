Hudson Valley Debate Puts Key New York House Race In Focus

The Hudson Valley's biggest congressional race just had its final debate.

Republican incumbent Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley squared off last night on PIX11 in a combative, hour-long showdown for New York's 17th District, which covers Rockland, Putnam, and parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties.

The Hudson Valley's Most Important Congressional Race Just Had Its Final Debate.

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The race is considered one of the most important in the country because the outcome could determine which party controls the U.S. House.

Republican incumbent Mike Lawler and Democratic challenger Cait Conley faced off in a combative, hour-long debate that touched on immigration, housing costs, technology, and global conflict, with both candidates going after each other personally as much as they went after each other on policy.

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On immigration, Lawler hammered Conley over her support for sanctuary policies, using the recent ICE shooting in the Bronx to argue that local law enforcement must cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

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Conley pushed back, criticizing ICE's tactics and accusing Lawler of leaning on fear-driven rhetoric.

On housing and the economy, Conley went after Republican-backed tariffs, arguing they've driven up the cost of construction materials and made housing even more unaffordable in the Hudson Valley. Lawler defended his record, pointing to his push to raise the State and Local Tax deduction cap from $10,000 to $40,000, a priority for many New York homeowners.

The debate also produced some pointed personal exchanges. Lawler labeled Conley an "AI industry candidate" over her alleged ties to tech investments, while Conley shot back that Lawler's campaign has accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from big tech corporations.

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Both candidates also addressed the conflict involving Iran and rising antisemitism in the region, with each expressing support for military assistance to Israel but differing on the boundaries of criticism toward the Israeli government.

Why This Race Matters So Much

New York's 17th District covers Rockland, Putnam, and parts of Westchester and Dutchess counties, right here in the Hudson Valley.

It has more registered Democrats than Republicans but is currently represented by a Republican.

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Political analysts are tracking it closely because it could single-handedly tip control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

With the House margin razor-thin in Washington, this one district could determine which party runs Congress for the remainder of the presidential term.

New Poll Says Democrat Has Small Lead, Race Still A Toss-Up

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A new Emerson College poll released the same day as the debate shows Conley leading Lawler 48 to 46 percent, a two-point margin well within the margin of error. This race is a toss-up.

Analysts say both candidates accomplished their main goals Tuesday night without making major mistakes.

Lawler was at his strongest on immigration and public safety. Conley was most effective tying Lawler to Trump and presenting her military background as a contrast to career politicians.

Election Day is November 3rd.

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