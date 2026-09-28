Republicans Gain Hope In New York Governor’s Race

Election night is under 40 days away, and New York Governor's race keeps getting tighter.

That's according to the latest Siena University poll.

New York's Gov. Race Gets Tighter

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

The most recent poll from the Upstate New York university still has Democrat Kathy Hochul, the incumbent, leading Republican Bruce Blakeman.

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But her lead is smaller than ever. It's now down to single digits, marking the first time the Nassau County Executive (Blakeman) has come this close.

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According to the Siena Research Institute, Hochul leads 50 percent to 41 percent. She led 49 percent to 39 percent in August.

“With six weeks until election day, voters offer good news to both Hochul and Blakeman. She now has the support of 50% of voters and saw her favorability and job approval ratings edge into positive territory. He now trails by single digits in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than two-to-one,” Siena pollster Steven Greenberg stated.

In August, Blakeman said the race was "neck and neck."

Darren McGee/Office of Governor Darren McGee/Office of Governor

At this time four years ago, Hochul led Lee Zeldin by 17 points. She went on to be by only six points.

"While only half of likely voters say they are supporting Hochul, two-thirds of likely voters think Hochul will win, including 37% of Republicans," the Siena Research Institute stated.

The survey was conducted between Sept. 11 and Sept. 17 among 1,144 likely New York voters, with a margin of error of +/- 3.9 percentage points.

One Debate Scheduled

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This comes as the two candidates set a date for their only debate.

It'll be one and done for the dueling duo, with the faceoff set for October 13th at 7 p.m. on NY1 and statewide on Spectrum. It'll be streamed live on YouTube.

The debate is three weeks before the November 3rd election. Blakeman has blasted Governor Hochul for refusing to do more TV debates.

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