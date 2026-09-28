Upper Hudson Valley Police Searching For Wanted Upstate New York Man

Police in the Upper Hudson Valley asked for the public's help in finding a wanted Upstate New York man.

Can you help police find this man?

Police Ask For Help Finding Wanted Man

Columbia County Sheriff's Office Columbia County Sheriff's Office

This week, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office took to social media to ask the public for help in finding Jason McCluskey. He's wanted for second-degree menacing and criminal possession of a weapon on an active arrest warrant issued by the Town of Claverack Court.

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The charges stem from an incident where McCluskey allegedly threatened another individual with an ice pick, police say.

He's known to reside in the Claverack area.

Police describe him as being a 48-year-old white man, 6'0", weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office Columbia County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information regarding McCluskey’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

"Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this individual should contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office ASAP," police said. "You SHOULD NOT take any police action yourself other than to contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at (518) 828-3344 or email ccso@columbiacountysheriff.us."

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

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