Hudson Valley Man Accused of Exposing Himself To Student

A Hudson Valley man is accused of exposing himself to a student.

A Hudson Valley police investigation took an unexpected turn after officers say two more women came forward with similar allegations involving the same man.

Ulster County, New York Man Accused Of Exposing Himself

The Gardiner, New York man is facing public lewdness charges for allegedly exposing himself in Ulster County.

The New Paltz Police Department confirmed the arrest of a 48-year-old from Gardiner. Police started an investigation after receiving a report that the man exposed himself to a woman in the Plattekill Municipal Lot in late September.

Google Google

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Responding officers spoke with the victim, a SUNY New Paltz student. She provided police with a description of the suspect.

Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley A banner sign on the SUNY New Paltz campus.

Two Other Women Say He Tried To Expose Himself

Soon, officers on foot found the suspect after two other women pointed him out and reported that he had been following them and attempting to expose himself to them.

The SUNY New Paltz student also identified the man as the person who exposed himself. He was taken into custody and charged with public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor.

He was processed at the New Paltz Police Department and transported to Ulster County CAP Court to await arraignment.

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.