New York City Man Accused Of Injuring Newburgh Police Officer

A Newburgh police officer is recovering from a knee injury after a chaotic traffic stop.

City of Newburgh Police Sergeant Mountain observed a red Dodge traveling on South William Street with its driver-side brake light out on Tuesday just after 1 a.m.

Newburgh Cop Injured Following Chaotic Traffic Stop

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Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly made a U-turn, struck the side-view mirror of the sergeant’s marked patrol vehicle, and fled.

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The Dodge stopped near 175 South William Street and fled on foot. Officer J. Rivera caught up with the driver, identified as 28-year-old Omar Overstreet of the Bronx.

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Overstreet is also accused of resisting as officers took him into custody. Officer Rivera sustained a knee injury during the arrest, police say.

During transport to the City of Newburgh Police Station, Overstreet allegedly repeatedly kicked and damaged an interior door panel of the patrol vehicle.

At the station, he continued to struggle with officers and attempted to spit at and bite them, according to police.

Overstreet was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, and vehicle and traffic violations.

Passenger From Middletown, Wanted In Poughkeepsie

The vehicle’s passenger, a 46-year-old from Middletown, was found to have an active bench warrant issued by the Town of Poughkeepsie.

More information about the 46-year-old wasn't released.

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