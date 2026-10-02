92-Year-Old Drives Into Kingston, New York Medical Facility

A 92-year-old woman crashed her car into a medical facility in the Hudson Valley.

It happened Tuesday morning in Midtown Kingston

Car Crashes Into Kingston, New York Medical Facility

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The Kingston Police Department confirmed the details Wednesday evening. The Kingston Police Department's Patrol Division responded to the area 33 Grand Street of for an initial report of a collision involving a motor vehicle into a building, just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

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According to Google, the building located at 33 Grand Street is a 17,228-square-foot medical office building. The professional facility primarily hosts various cardiovascular and specialized medical practices.

92-Year-Old Drives Car Into Building

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Police soon determined that a 92-year-old from Woodstock was parked in the lot outside the medical building. Police believe the driver placed a 2025 Nissan into drive, instead of reverse, and pushed the accelerator.

The Nissan then drove towards the building and collided with it. Members of the Kingston Fire Department responded to the scene.

92-Year-old Not Injured But Taken To The Hospital

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The unnamed 92-year-old wasn't injured. But was taken to HealthAlliance Hospital by the Kingston Fire Department for "unrelated reasons," police say. More details about the "unrelated reasons" haven't been released.

The vehicle was moved from the building and parked in a parking spot.

Building Sustained Minor Damage

The building owner was informed of the incident. According to the Kingston Police Department, the building itself sustained minor damage.

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