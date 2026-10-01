12-Year-Old, Teen Accused Of Breaking Into Newburgh Businesses

A 12-year-old and a teenager are facing several charges after alleged burglaries at local businesses.

City of Newburgh detectives say two people were arrested during overnight burglaries at two popular businesses.

City of Newburgh officers responded to 257 Liberty Street after Hudson Valley Cheesecake and Triple Shot Coffee, two businesses operating out of the same building, were broken into overnight on Sept 9.

Despite operating out of the same building on Liberty Street, the businesses have different owners. The family-owned business won the “Best Dessert in the Hudson Valley” award during The Great Hudson Valley Cookoff.

Hudson Valley Cheesecake/Instagram Hudson Valley Cheesecake/Instagram

Hudson Valley Cheesecake moved from Main Street in New Paltz to Newburgh in late 2023.

Triple Shot Coffee is a cozy, indie coffee shop on Liberty Street. Diners like this cafe's exceptional coffee, including delicious espresso roast, cappuccinos, mochas, its house-made pumpkin spice syrup, and food.

Two Juveniles Arrested For Burglary Of Newburgh Businesses On Liberty Street

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On Wednesday, City of Newburgh detectives confirmed that two juveniles were arrested in connection with a September burglary that targeted the two Liberty Street businesses.

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Police say a 12-year-old and 15-year-old, both from Newburgh, forced their way into the building and then damaged property while also stealing property.

Both were arrested last week and both charged with burglary in the Third Degree and petit larceny. Both were also charged with menacing in the second degree in connection with a separate, unrelated incident.

Both were released pending appearances in Family Court. Due to their ages, no additional information will be released.

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