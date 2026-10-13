Warning: More Child Abduction Attempts Reported In The Hudson Valley

Police are investigating more possible child abduction attempts in the Hudson Valley.

This one is in the Lower Hudson Valley, following a similar attempt in Dutchess County.

Multiple Child Abduction Attempts Reported In The Lower Hudson Valley

Photo by Johannes Hofmann on Unsplash white vehicle parked at street

Police say they are picking up patrols in Scarsdale after students reported being approached by a stranger in a white van.

Authorities say at least two students reported separate incidents, with the first incident happening in the Fox Meadow neighborhood on September 28th. A person in the van asked for help with something inside the vehicle, police say.

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The second incident was reported this past Wednesday in the Greenacres area. Police say the driver of a white van asked the student for help delivering a package.

Photo by Lukas S on Unsplash a white trailer parked under trees

Authorities have not yet confirmed if the same person or vehicle was involved in both incidents. Neither student was harmed, and both safely moved away before notifying their parents.

Safety Protocols & Police Response

Scarsdale Police Chief Steven DelBene and School Superintendent Andrew Patrick issued a joint safety letter to families.

In addition to ramping up police presence during school arrival and dismissal times, officials are urging parents to review stranger safety protocols with their children, emphasizing these guidelines:

Never approach unfamiliar vehicles under any circumstances.

Stay with friends or walk in groups whenever possible.

Report suspicious interactions immediately to a trusted adult, such as a parent, teacher, crossing guard, or police officer, to allow for a rapid law enforcement response.

White Plains Incident Under Investigation

Additionally, an unverified report noted a suspicious white van near Highlands Middle School in nearby White Plains. As of now, it's unclear if the reported White Plains incident is related.

Attempted Child Abduction In Dutchess County

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Recently, Hudson Valley Post reported on an attempted abduction in Dutchess County. The Wappingers Falls School District sent an email to parents telling them that someone attempted to engage an Elementary school student after he got off his school bus.

The person was driving a gray SUV and tried to lure the student into their car with money. The kid didn't fall for that trap and made it home safely.

The school is working with New York State Police on the case.

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