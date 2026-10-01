New York State Police Investigate Death at Montgomery Motel

A man is dead after being taken into custody by New York State Police at a motel in the Hudson Valley.

New York State Police troopers responded to the hotel at around 11:30 p.m. Monday at the Super 8 Motel on Montgomery Road in the town of Montgomery.

Death At Super 8 Motel In Town Of Montgomery Under Investigation

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POlice say they responded to a report of a "disturbance involving a 36-year-old male."

Arriving troopers found the 36-year-old in a motel room in what's described as an "agitated state." He was taken into custody.

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He was initially conscious when taken into custody by troopers, but due to his condition, emergency medical services were requested.

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36-Year-Old Man Dies The Next Day.

He soon became unresponsive and was rushed by ambulance to Garnet Health Medical Center for treatment.

He went into cardiac arrest at the medical center and was pronounced deceased around 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigation Into Cause Of Death Is Underway

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A cause of death hasn't been released.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Major Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The New York State Attorney General’s Office has also been notified.

The investigation remains ongoing. Police say that additional information will be released as it becomes available.

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