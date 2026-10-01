Why Was A Hudson Valley Drug Ring Talking About “Pizza”?

A cocaine trafficking ring that operated across Ulster and Orange counties has been dismantled, and the way investigators cracked it is almost as interesting as the bust itself.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the takedown of a 10-person drug trafficking operation that distributed cocaine throughout the Hudson Valley, recovering more than a kilogram of cocaine with a street value of around $30,000 and over $12,500 in cash.

10 People Busted In Hudson Valley Cocaine Ring That Used Food Terms Like "Pizza" To Hide Drug Deals

Photo by David Foodphototasty on Unsplash a pepperoni pizza sitting on top of a wooden cutting board

Ten people were arrested, and nine were arraigned in Ulster County Court.

According to Attorney General Letitia James, the investigation, which began in November 2024, involved hundreds of hours of physical surveillance, court-authorized wiretapping, and a review of phone records and law enforcement databases.

Officials say they used coded food terms in their texts and calls to disguise drug transactions, referring to cocaine as "pizza," "pies," and "water."

Marlboro, New York Man Alleged Ringleader

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At the center of the operation was Michael Felicello, 51, of Marlboro. Prosecutors say he ran an illegal cocaine distribution network spanning both counties.

According to the indictment, Felicello sourced cocaine from multiple suppliers and used the parking lot of RMC Trucking in Orange County, where he works, as a deal location. One of his suppliers, Michael Brown of Newburgh, would often meet Felicello near the deli where Brown worked as a cook.

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The 153-count indictment lays out two separate schemes. The first involves Felicello sourcing cocaine from Jorge Lee, Lawrence Falcetta, and Michael Brown, with Brown obtaining his supply from Jose Garcia, who transported cocaine from his Orange County residence.

The second scheme involves Felicello redistributing cocaine to customers including Eric Oremus, John Dangelo, Joshua Mintz, and Deborah Foster.

On March 15, 2026, law enforcement seized half an ounce of cocaine from Garcia while he was en route to supply Brown, officials say. Within minutes of that seizure, Garcia allegedly went back home to get more cocaine to fill the order anyway.

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The ten defendants and their hometowns are: Michael Brown, 53, Newburgh; John Dangelo, 53, Wallkill; Lawrence Falcetta, 53, Marlboro; Michael Felicello, 51, Marlboro; Deborah Foster, 70, Marlboro; Jose Garcia, 57, Newburgh; Jorge Lee, 48, Marlboro; Joshua Mintz, 41, Highland; Eric Oremus, 56, Poughkeepsie; and Ernesto Reyes Rodriguez Jr., 25, Marlboro.

Defendants convicted on the top count face up to 20 years in prison. All ten are presumed innocent unless proven guilty. The investigation took nearly two years and involved wiretapping and hundreds of hours of surveillance.

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The investigation was led by the Attorney General's Organized Crime Task Force in partnership with the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team, the New York State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, and several local police departments.

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