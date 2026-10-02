Upstate New York Stewart’s Closed After Car Injures Worker
A Stewart's Shops employee suffered serious injuries after a car crashed into the convenience store.
An 82-year-old woman was driving the car that crashed into the store.
Stewart's Shops Worker Injured In Upstate New York
Officials say an 82-year-old woman was pulling into a parking space at the convenience store located at 30 Church Street in the Village of Chatham on Thursday around 10 a.m. when she accelerated through the parking spot and crashed into the building.
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The 82-year-old's Honda Civic drove into the front/side of the convenience store.
40-Year-Old Woman Injured
A 40-year-old worker was using the bathroom at the time of the crash. She ended up getting pinned inside when the car struck that area of the building.
The unnamed 40-year-old was removed from the restroom by emergency personnel and transported by the Chatham Rescue Squad to Albany Medical Center.
Reports say the 40-year-old is dealing with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver wasn't injured.
Stewart's Shops In Village Of Chatham Closed For Repairs
The Chatham Stewart's Shops will remain closed while repairs are made. It's unclear how long the store will be closed, but officials say the closure should only be temporary.
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Gallery Credit: Allison Kay, Facebook, Stewart's Shops
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