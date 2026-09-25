Over 160,000 pounds of raw meat have been recalled in New York over fake USDA inspection labels.

The USDA issued an urged High-class recall for approximately 167,639 pounds of raw pork, beef, and goat products.

Pork, Beef, and Goat Products Produced Without the Benefit of Inspection

USDA USDA

Officials say the the meat was "produced without the benefit of inspection."

The USDA announced that Star Meat Delivery Inc., located in Lucama, N.C., recalled around 167,639 pounds of raw pork, beef, and goat products because the meat was never inspected and featured a fake inspection label.

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"The products were vacuum-sealed and packed into cardboard boxes for shipment; individual consumer packages may not bear this labeling, as retail stores may have applied their own stickers with pricing and safe handling instructions," the USDA states.

USDA USDA

All of the recalled products "should be considered misbranded and unsafe to eat," the USD warns.

The following products, distributed in bulk under the A&D Foods label, are subject to recall:

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “GOAT CUT 1-1/2" 10.00 LBS”

USDA USDA

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “GOAT BURN SKIN ON CUT 1-1/2" 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “SLICE RIBEYE 4oz 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “BEEF CHUCK THIN SLICED KBQ 4 MM 20.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “BEEF OXTAIL CUT 10.00LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “BEEF SHORT RIBS SLD 3/8" REGULAR 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “SHANKS BONE IN CUT 1.5 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK GROUND 10.00LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK CHORIZO 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK CHOP B/I 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK FEET CUT 8 PCS 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK FEET CUT 6 PCS 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK RIB PIECES PREM 1" 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK BOSTON DICED 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK BOSTON SLICE 1 INCH 20.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “Menudo Mix 30.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK BOSTON THIN SLICED 3.5MM 20.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods “PORK HOCK SLICED 10.00 LBS”

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Ribs 4Bone 2" C. Cut P/Caldo

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Short Rib Thin Sliced

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Pork Boston Butt Sliced 4MM

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Short Ribs SLD 3/8" Premium C. Cut

Various weight cardboard boxes containing individually vacuum-packed A&D Foods Beef Feet Cut

The recalled items were shipped to A&D Foods, a distributor in Georgia, for further distribution to retail and restaurant locations nationwide.

USDA USDA

Consumers should not eat the recalled meat and should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. No illnesses have been reported.

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