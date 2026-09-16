The Fastest-Growing Jobs Paying Over $100,000 In New York

New data from the U.S. Labor Department is revealing the 13 fastest-growing jobs that pay over $100,000 a year.

To "Live Comfortably" in most of New York State, including the Hudson Valley, a single person now must make over $100,000 a year.

Fastest-growing careers paying over $100K revealed

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash The word jobs in colorful block letters

That's why this new research is so important. These are the fastest-growing careers you might want to look into to get by living in New York State.

The 13 Fastest-Growing Careers Paying Over $100K Revealed According to new data, to "Live Comfortably" in most of New York State, including the Hudson Valley, a single person now must make over $100,000 a year.

How Much Money Does It Cost To "Get By" In New York State?

To "get by" (survive) versus live comfortably in New York State depends heavily on where you live.

The numbers below show how much a single adult with no children working a standard full-time job needs to make to get by, based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator.

Mid-Hudson Valley

Hourly Living Wage: $26.24

Annual Pre-Tax Salary to Get By: $54,580

Annual Salary to Live Comfortably: $109,000 – $117,000

Lower Hudson Valley

Hourly Living Wage: $30.00 – $35.00

Annual Pre-Tax Salary to Get By: $62,400 – $72,800

Annual Salary to Live Comfortably: $125,000+

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Capital Region

Daniel Barry, Getty Images Daniel Barry, Getty Images

Hourly Living Wage: $24.55

Annual Pre-Tax Salary to Get By: $51,064

Annual Salary to Live Comfortably: $102,000+

Western/Central New York

Hourly Living Wage: $23.13

Annual Pre-Tax Salary to Get By: $48,110

Annual Salary to Live Comfortably: $96,220+

New York City

Drew Angerer, Getty Images Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Hourly Living Wage: $28.00 – $33.65

Annual Pre-Tax Salary to Get By: $58,000 – $70,000

Annual Salary to Live Comfortably: $150,000 – $158,954

Note: "Living Comfortably" is calculated using the traditional 50/30/20 budget rule: 50 percent necessities, 30 percent discretionary spending, and 20 percent savings.

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