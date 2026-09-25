Netanyahu’s Hudson Valley Trip Shuts Down New York State Thruway Twice

If you were caught in mysterious traffic on the Thruway yesterday, we now know why.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's motorcade was likely the answer.

Netanyahu's Trip Through The Hudson Valley Shut Down The Thruway Twice In One Day

Alexi J. Rosenfeld, Getty Images Alexi J. Rosenfeld, Getty Images

Early Thursday morning, a Hudson Valley Post reader let me know that she spotted more cops on the New York State Thruway than she's ever seen in her life. She commutes on I-87 in the region each day for work.

After some digging, we learned the increased security was because Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh as his entry and exit point for a single-day visit to address the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Netanyahu landed at New York Stewart International Airport in Newburgh Thursday morning just after 9 a.m. for a single-day visit to address the United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

Because he chose not to stay overnight, Hudson Valley commuters got hit with major Thruway disruptions twice in one day, once heading south in the morning and again heading north in the evening as he returned to Stewart to fly back to Israel.

On the southbound trip Thursday morning, commuters reported dozens of New York State Police vehicles blocking off local Thruway entrances and traveling in a rolling block alongside Netanyahu's motorcade as it moved through Rockland County toward the city.

Alexi J. Rosenfeld, Getty Images Alexi J. Rosenfeld, Getty Images

Heavy congestion spilled onto connecting roads near the airport, including Route 17K, Route 32, and Interstate 84 as the motorcade mobilized.

The northbound return trip created similar chaos. The Thruway experienced heavy delays and rolling closures from Orange County and down south. State Police intermittently blocked the highway to secure the prime minister's route back to Stewart.

Local exits were heavily staffed, and the backups trickled onto alternate routes including Route 9W, Route 32, and Route 208.

Drivers who needed to travel the I-87 corridor between Monsey and Newburgh on Thursday had a rough day, and videos of the massive motorcade moving through the region circulated widely on social media.

Netanyahu's speech at the United Nations General Assembly was part of the annual gathering of world leaders in New York City.

Stewart Airport, which has hosted a number of high-profile arrivals over the years due to its size, security infrastructure, and proximity to the city, served as his point of entry and departure.

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State

These Are Now The 15 Best Places To Live In New York