Heartbreaking Message After Missing New York Newlywed Found Dead

The family of a missing Upstate New York man released a heartbreaking message.

The family of Dominick "Dom" Bianchi has shared his obituary, and the life it describes makes his loss at just 34 years old even harder to process.

Upstate New York Newlywed Going Missing

East Greenbush Police East Greenbush Police

Hudson Valley Post covered his disappearance last week after the Rotterdam man walked away from his home without his phone, wallet, or his vital medication for Type 1 diabetes.

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His family feared the worst, because Dom wears a continuous glucose monitor that's paired to his phone, meaning without it, he had no way to track his blood sugar levels.

Authorities and his loved ones believed he was in immediate need of medical attention from the moment he went missing.

Found Dead In Wooded Area

East Greenbush Police/Google East Greenbush Police/Google

Late Sunday night, the East Greenbush Police Department confirmed that Dom was found deceased in a wooded area. He was 34 years old and had just gotten married.

A cause of death has not been released, with police asking that the family's privacy be respected as they grieve.

Remembered As A 'Truly Exceptional Friend'

DeMarco Stone Funeral Home, DeMarco Stone Funeral Home,

Born in Schenectady on September 16, 1991, Dom would have turned 35 this past Tuesday. He graduated from Mohonasen High School in 2009 and earned a degree in marketing from Siena College in 2014, going on to build a career as a marketing professional, most recently serving as Manager of Agency Marketing at Renaissance.

His friends and family describe him as someone who made every room better. He was a lifelong Yankees fan who loved live music and traveled the country to see his favorite artists at concerts and festivals, and he was always the one who bought the extra tickets and made sure a group of friends came along.

"Dom was a truly exceptional friend," his obituary reads, "cherishing lifelong friendships that began in childhood while continuing to welcome new friends into his life at every stage, leaving a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to know him."

He is survived by his wife Julianna, his mother Theresa Bianchi, his father Ronald Lewis, his brother Willie Lewis, his sister Marybeth Lewis, and a large extended family.

Calling hours are Saturday, September 19th from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Madeleine Sophie Church at 3500 Carman Road in Schenectady, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Dom will be interred at Evergreen Memorial Park in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Breakthrough T1D in Dom's memory.

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