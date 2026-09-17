New York Renaissance Faire Customers May Get Settlement Checks

Did you buy Renaissance Faire tickets online in recent years? Some customers could soon get money from a class action settlement.

If you bought tickets online to the New York Renaissance Faire and paid a service fee, a check may be heading your way very soon.

Some New Yorkers Are About To Get A Check From The Renaissance Faire

Crash-N-Burn Event Pix Crash-N-Burn Event Pix

A class action settlement in the case of Hammond v. Renaissance Entertainment Productions, Inc. is heading to its final approval hearing on September 22 in Nassau County Supreme Court.

Once a judge signs off, eligible claimants who filed before the August 24th deadline will receive their share of the settlement, with payouts of up to $20 per valid claim.

The lawsuit alleged that Renaissance Entertainment Productions, the company behind the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo, failed to properly disclose service fees when selling electronic tickets through its website, in violation of New York Arts and Cultural Affairs Law.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The company denied any wrongdoing but agreed to settle rather than drag the case through court. The class period covers anyone who paid service fees to purchase electronic tickets through the Faire's website between August 29, 2022, and April 4, 2025, and who filed a claim by late August.

photo credit: Chuck Merrihew photo credit: Chuck Merrihew

If you missed the August 24th deadline to file a claim, unfortunately you're out of luck. People who didn't submit a valid claim form in time forfeit their share of the payout entirely, though they remain bound by the terms of the settlement regardless, meaning they can no longer sue the company over these same claims.

No further action is needed from those who filed. The September 22nd hearing is the last step before payouts are approved and distributed.

If you have questions about the settlement or your status, the settlement administrator can be reached toll-free at 877-239-7771. The settlement website is nyrenfaireticketfeesettlement.com.

Tour New York Renaissance Faire

Tour New York Renaissance Faire The New York Renaissance Faire is one of the Hudson Valley's most favorite Summer traditions. The excitement can not be captured in pictures but these photos will at least give you some idea of what to expect. Lords, Ladies and merriment of all kinds awaits for the person who attends this festival of fun and frolic as you can see in these photos taken by Hudson Valley photographer Chuck Merrihew. Gallery Credit: Paty Quyn

A Look Inside the New York Renaissance Faire