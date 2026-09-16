Target Continues To Expand In New York State

One of the most popular and prominent retail chains in America continues to expand in New York State.

Target confirmed a number of new openings set for October.

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Opening Up New Stores In New York State

The retailer previously revealed plans to open over 300 new stores by 2035, and now eight communities will see a new Target open near them.

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New stores are coming to New York, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and three locations in Texas.

Where The New Target Will Open In New York State

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The new store in the Empire State will be Target's 109th store across New York.

It's opening on Oct. 11 in Bridgehampton, New York, at 2102 Montauk Highway.

Long Island's newest Target location will be a 90,000 square feet store that will include a CVS Pharmacy, a Starbucks Café, and same-day services like Drive Up and Order Pickup.

The store will be open from 7 a.m. until 11 p.m. daily. Target notes the new store's "exterior and interior align with the town’s design guidelines to reflect its coastal vibes."

According to the company, in 2025 Target gave over $17.3 million in product and cash donations statewide, and its New York employees volunteered more than 55,500 hours in their local communities.

New Store Also Coming To Rego Center

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Target also confirmed plans to open up another New York store. This one will be located inside the Rego Center, a shopping mall bordered by Long Island Expressway, Junction Boulevard, Queens Boulevard, 63rd Drive, and 99th Street in Queens.

An opening date for the 137,00 square feet location hasn't been announced.

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