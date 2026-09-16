The New York Counties With The Highest Tax Rates

Where are New Yorkers paying the highest tax rates? The results may surprise you.

These are overall rates, county, city, town, village, school district, and certain special district levies combined, expressed in dollars per $1,000 of full market value.

Counties In New York With The Highest Tax Rates

Counties In New York With The Highest Tax Rates This is according to the most recent data on record

Below are the next 15 counties:

Schoharie County

2021 Tax Rate $34.00

Livingston County

2021 Tax Rate $33.80

Cattaraugus County

2021 Tax Rate $33.70

Steuben County

2021 Tax Rate $33.70

Chemung County

2021 Tax Rate $33.40

Sullivan County

2021 Tax Rate $32.90

Orange County

2021 Tax Rate $32.30

Chautauqua County

2021 Tax Rate $32.10

Clinton County

2021 Tax Rate $32.10

Oneida County

2021 Tax Rate $31.90

Tompkins County

2021 Tax Rate $31.80

Tioga County

2021 Tax Rate $31.70

Rensselaer County

2021 Tax Rate $31.10

Fulton County

2021 Tax Rate $30.90

Schenectady County

2021 Tax Rate $30.90

A few things must be noted. The state's official countywide table tops out at 2021, not 2025. The Tax Department's "Overall full-value tax rates by county (all taxing purposes)" series runs 2012–2021, and the page was last updated in September 2024.

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The Comptroller publishes 2025 data at the individual municipality level, but neither agency has published a 2025 countywide rollup. So this is the most recent official county ranking that exists.

The statewide rate excluding New York City was $27.70, so everything on this list runs above the state average.

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