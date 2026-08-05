New York Sues Trump Over Sharing New Yorker’s Personal Data

A major new lawsuit claims millions of families' personal information could be shared in ways New York says violate federal law.

New York is joining a multi-state lawsuit against the Trump Administration to prevent a federal initiative to share private personal data from low-income families.

Attorney General James Sues Trump Administration to Protect Vulnerable New Yorkers’ Personal Information

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Alongside 23 other attorneys general, two governors and the attorney general of Washington, D.C., New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in federal court to block the federal government from disclosing the addresses, immigration records and Social Security numbers of welfare recipients to or among state agencies, federal agencies and private entities and contractors.

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“Instead of helping families struggling with the rising cost of living, this administration is trying to turn antipoverty programs against the people they’re supposed to serve,” said Attorney General James.

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The state argues in the lawsuit that federal law already makes states verify eligibility and protect recipient privacy.

Under a new rule, an updated TANF Data System of records would store details such as zip codes and employment histories, and track immigration categories.

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"TANF funds provide critical assistance to help families put food on the table, find safe housing, and make ends meet, but this administration is weaponizing TANF to illegally use millions of people’s most private personal information. Programs like TANF are a lifeline for New York families and I won’t let this administration turn them into a tool for targeting the most vulnerable," James added.

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