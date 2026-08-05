New York Police Hunt Suspect Accused Of Using Fake Money

Police say one person has been targeting New York stores with fake money, and now investigators need the public's help finding him.

New York State Police is asking for help after fake money was used at multiple retail locations.

Counterfeit 100 Dollar Bills Hit Multiple Dollar General Stores In New York

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Police say counterfeit $100 bills were used at multiple retail locations and believe the same person is using the fake money.

On July 25, New York State Police responded to a Dollar General for a report of counterfeit currency. Police say an unknown person requested that $500 be loaded onto an online gift card account. He provided five $100 bills as payment.

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After the transaction was completed and the person left the store, an employee noticed that two of the bills had identical serial numbers.

State Police Need Your Help

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Upon further examination, it was determined that all five bills were counterfeit.

"Further investigation has determined that the same unidentified individual has targeted multiple Dollar General stores," New York State Police said.

A similar incident involving the same suspect occurred at a different Dollar General in the city of Watertown.

Days later, the same suspect entered another Dollar General in New York and tried the same scheme. However, this time the transaction was declined and reported to State Police.

Key Info For Suspect

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According to New York State Police, the suspect is described as a black man approximately 20 to 30 years old, standing between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a slim build.

At the time of the incidents, he was wearing a black durag, white tank top, black sweatpants, and red sneakers. He is believed to be driving a gray four-door sedan.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the New York State Police at (315) 782-2112 and reference case NY2600915189.

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