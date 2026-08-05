New Study Uncovers The Best Hospitals In New York
A new ranking just revealed the New York hospitals considered among the best in the state, and several Hudson Valley names made the list.
If you or loved one has every had to go to the hospital, you want to be at the best. I know I'd want a love one, or myself, to be treated by what's considered one of the best hospitals in New York State.
U.S. News & World Report is helping with that. The publication let Hudson Valley Post know about it's new study that determined the Best Regional Hospitals across the Empire State.
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U.S. News & World Report evaluated 190 hospitals across New York. 27 earning enough high marks to be named Best Regional Hospitals.
These 27 Hospitals Among Best In New York State
Below is every hospital named a "Best Regional Hospital" in New York State by U.S. News & World Report
New Study Uncovers The Best Hospitals Across New York
The three highest-ranked hospitals in New York this year are Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, and NYU Langone Hospitals.
For the Hudson Valley the highest ranked hospitals were White Plains Hospital, Northern Westchester Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center-Middletown and Vassar Brothers Medical Center
How Rankings Were Determined
The rankings focus on hospitals that consistently deliver outstanding care, especially for patients facing serious or complex medical conditions.
U.S. News evaluates hospitals in two different ways. Specialty rankings measure how well hospitals handle the most difficult and complex cases in areas like cancer, cardiology, and neurology. Hospitals are ranked from No. 1 to No. 50 in each specialty, while others that still perform at an elite level earn a "High Performing" designation.
The publication also rates hospitals on specific procedures and medical conditions, including hip replacements, heart failure, stroke care, and many others. Hospitals receive one of three ratings: High Performing, As Expected, or Evaluated.
U.S. News stresses that the rankings are meant to help patients compare hospitals, but they shouldn't be the only factor when making health care decisions.
In many cases, a hospital closer to home or within your insurance network may be the better choice, even if it isn't rated "High Performing."