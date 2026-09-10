Speed Limit Now 15 MPH On Hundreds Of New York Streets

New 15 MPH zones are popping up near hundreds of schools. Could this change the way you drive through New York?

As of Sept. 1, the City of Poughkeepsie lowered its default citywide speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph. For other New York drivers, the speed limit is going even lower.

City Of Poughkeepsie Lowers Speed Limit

City of Poughkeepsie City of Poughkeepsie

The reduced speed limit came just before the start of the new school year, when hundreds of students walk to and from school. The goal is to make City of Poughkeepsie streets safer and save lives.

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Gov. Hochul also signed legislation allowing Poughkeepsie to install speed cameras in three school zones and red-light cameras at nine busy intersections. Those should all be in place by early 2027.

While Poughkeepsie just lowered its speed limit to 25 mph, other parts of New York just dropped the speed limit to 15 mph.

New 15 mph Zones Installed Near Over 200 Schools

Photo by Lahiru Welahetti on Unsplash A speed limit sign on a pole in the snow

New York City just launched its largest-ever expansion of school safety measures. The New York City DOT has installed "15 MPH School Slow Zones" at more than 200 school locations.

Now, I know this doesn't impact every Hudson Valley resident. However, with many parts of the region being a short drive to New York City, this does impact many. Personally, I know a few people who commute to work in New York City every day, and now they must slow down even more during their drive.

New York City Mayor Mamdani also confirmed that the city expects to have roughly 800 15 mph school slow zones active by the end of 2026.

“Every student deserves to feel safe when they make their way to school, and every parent deserves the same peace of mind,” Mayor Mamdani stated.

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images

The aggressive safety push is part of New York City's largest-ever expansion of Sammy’s Law. A law named after 12-year-old Sammy Cohen Eckstein, who was killed by a driver in Brooklyn in 2013.

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