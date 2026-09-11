New York Just Changed The Rules For 9/11 Claims

New York is taking steps to provide additional support for the victims of 9-11.

On Thursday, one day before the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Governor Hochul signed three pieces of legislation to provide support to 9/11 victims, responders , and surviving family members.

“None of us will ever forget the horrific attacks on our state and nation on that day in 2001 — nor will we ever forget the unflinching bravery and sacrifice of civilians and first responders whose lives were devastated,” Governor Hochul said.

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The bills are aimed at supporting 9-11 victims, first responders, and surviving family members, with a focus on preserving eligibility for retirement, workers' compensation benefits, and extending filing windows for National Guard members and others impacted by the rescue, recovery, and cleanup efforts.

The bills address three distinct areas of support

Filing & Documentation Extension

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New Yorkers filling out form WTC-12 with the New York State Workers' Compensation Board now have until September 11, 2030.

This preserves the right of anyone who participated in rescue, recovery, and cleanup operations at Ground Zero, Fresh Kills, the barges, or the piers, to file future workers' compensation claims for 9/11-related illnesses.

National Guard Protections

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This new protection also extends the deadline by four years, until Sept. 11, 2030.

The extension applies to New York National Guard members and their beneficiaries to submit claims for World Trade Center death and disability benefits.

Retirement Reclassification & Eligibility

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This law extends the 25-year presumptive eligibility window for 9/11-linked retirement benefits.

Crucially, it expands provisions allowing a retiree's passing to be reclassified as a "World Trade Center qualifying accidental death" for those who die up to 35 years into retirement

“As we mark the 25th anniversary of the events at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, we sign these three laws to support and honor those whose lives were transformed on that terrible day," Hochul said.

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