New Yorkers Fear An Underground Sewer Community Is Forming

Some residents are worried that there's a real-life sewer community forming in New York.

This comes after another person was spotted emerging from a manhole this week.

New Yorkers Are Creeped Out: Someone Else Has Been Spotted Climbing Out Of A Manhattan Manhole

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Another person was spotted emerging from a New YOrk City manhole. This time it happened early Monday morning in a residential neighborhood in Middle Village, Queens.

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It's adding to a growing list of sightings that have rattled residents and prompted a warning from officials.

It is not an isolated incident. Last month, three people climbed out of a manhole near Penn Station during the pre-dawn hours. Before that, there were separate sightings in Brooklyn and Queens back in May, and another on Long Island in August.

New York City may have a real-life Mole People problem.

This Activity Is Very Dangerous And Illegal

Mario Tama, Getty Images Mario Tama, Getty Images

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is reminding the public that while crawling through the city's sewer and tunnel system may have a certain underground mystique to it, it is both dangerous and illegal.

The sewers contain toxic gases, fast-moving water, and zero lighting. People have died down there.

Whether this is a group of thrill-seekers, urban explorers, or something else entirely, the NYPD has taken notice. No arrests have been publicly announced in connection with the recent sightings.

For now, New Yorkers are left wondering exactly who, or what, is living beneath their streets.

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