A Newburgh school district worker was reportedly put on administrative leave just one day after speaking out at a school board meeting about severe staffing cuts

A Newburgh School Custodian Spoke Out At A Board Meeting About Staffing Cuts.

A custodian at Newburgh Free Academy stood up at a school board meeting this week to sound the alarm about what he says are dangerous staffing cuts leaving one of the Hudson Valley's largest high schools in poor condition.

Deborah Ann Bouley Via Facebook Deborah Ann Bouley Via Facebook

It may have cost him his job.

Curtis Burnett, an Army veteran and custodian at NFA, told the school board that the building has gone from eleven custodians down to just three. A fourth custodian splits time between NFA Main and a second building, Horizon on the Hudson, running back and forth between both.

Burnett said three people simply cannot maintain a building the size of NFA, and that the consequences are already visible.

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"The building is disgusting," Burnett told the board. "I have pictures on top of pictures on top of pictures. We need help."

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Comes In 3 Hours Early To Clean, Security Guards Pulling Double Duty

Burnett adds the situation has gotten so bad that NFA security guards have stepped in to help with custodial duties. That includes cleaning cafeteria tables, helping with spills, and carrying equipment from supply closets.

He made clear he's not criticizing the security staff; he's praising them, while making the point that their willingness to help is masking a staffing crisis that the district needs to address.

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He also disclosed that he regularly comes three hours before his paid shift begins and works without compensation to keep the building from falling further behind. Overtime, he said, has been cut.

"How many people work for free here?" he asked the board. "I feel used and mistreated. All I'm asking is someone to hear what I have to say."

He Was Placed On Leave The Next Day.

The day after his public comments, Burnett was reportedly placed on administrative leave and stripped of his duties.

"This, folks, is an act of BLATANT retaliation," a concerned Newburgh resident wrote on Facebook. "This is common practice in a district that has many, many secrets to hide. Not the first time this has happened to employees who have integrity."

Change.Org Petition Started

Deborah Ann Bouley Via Facebook Deborah Ann Bouley Via Facebook

Shortly after news broke of Burnett being placed on leave, a Change.org petition was created to support him in his position at Newburgh Enlarged City School District.

"For nearly two decades, Curtis Burnett has been a dedicated and committed employee of the Newburgh Enlarged City School District. Trusted by colleagues and respected by the community, Curtis has shown an exceptional work ethic and always moves with integrity. He has served not just as an employee, but as a mentor and role model for countless students and staff members," the petition states.

As of this writing, over 1,000 people have signed the petition. CLICK HERE to sign it.

Hudson Valley Post has reached out to the Newburgh Enlarged City School District for comment. We will update this article if a response is given.

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