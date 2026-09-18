2 Arrested After Stabbing On SUNY Campus In The Hudson Valley

Two people have been arrested after a stabbing on a SUNY campus sent two students to the hospital.

Police confirmed that a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old boy are facing assault charges following Wednesday's stabbing at Westchester County Community College.

Two Arrested After Stabbing At SUNY Westchester

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Darryl Crawford, 18, and a 17-year-old girl were both charged with first-degree assault in connection with the stabbings that occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday outside the student center on the Westchester Community College campus.

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The unnamed 17-year-old was arraigned last night in Greenburgh Town Court. She was remanded to the Woodfield Cottage juvenile detention facility in Valhalla. Due to her age, her case will be handled in the Westchester County Court Youth Part.

Bail was set for Crawford at $25,000 cash.

What Police Say Happened?

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The fight on campus involved four people who knew each other. Police say an argument among four people broke out around midday Wednesday, which quickly escalated into a physical brawl.

During the brawl, Crawford allegedly pulled out a pocket knife, which he dropped during the scuffle.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old girl, reportedly Crawford's girlfriend, picked up the broken-off blade of the knife from the ground and used it to stab an 18-year-old in the left side of his abdomen, which caused his lung to collapse.

She is also accused of slashing a second 19-year-old victim in the face.

The 18-year-old remains hospitalized and is listed in critical condition. The second victim was treated and released.

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Authorities say their investigation continues, adding there is no ongoing threat to campus.

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