Gunfire Erupts at a Busy Hudson Valley Intersection, 1 Killed

A 15-year-old from the Hudson Valley is accused of opening fire at a busy intersection and killing a man while injuring several teens.

15-Year-Old Indicted For Murder In A Yonkers

Photo by Ted Balmer on Unsplash Yellow caution tape with

The 15-year-old Yonkers resident has been indicted on murder charges in connection with an August shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and left four teenagers wounded near a busy Yonkers intersection.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The juvenile, whose identity is protected under New York law, was arraigned before Judge Sheralyn Pulver in Youth Part after a Westchester County Grand Jury handed up the indictment.

The teen pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at a local youth detention facility.

Murder In Yonkers

Google Google

According to prosecutors, on August 2 just before 9 p.m., the teen fired around eight shots from a 9mm Taurus semi-automatic handgun toward a group of people gathered near Palisade Avenue and Elm Street in Yonkers.

Five people were hit. The teen fled on foot.

A Yonkers Police Captain heard the gunshots and pursued the suspect. The teen was taken into custody approximately one block from the shooting on St. Casimir Avenue.

Officers recovered a firearm, ballistic evidence, surveillance footage, and other physical evidence from the scene.

20-Year-Old From Yonkers Killed

Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funeral Home

Brandon Garcia, a 20-year-old from Yonkers, was shot in the back. He was treated at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other four who were shot were all teenagers. All four teens were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

15-Year-Old Charged With Murder, More

The teen was charged with second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace called the case deeply troubling.

"The defendant's alleged deliberate actions claimed one life, left four teenagers wounded, and forever changed countless lives," Cacace said. "Gun violence has no place in Westchester County, and we will hold accountable those who callously open fire, take lives, and endanger our communities, regardless of their age."

If there has been a change to this information, such as charges being dropped or dismissed, please email me [robert.welber@townsquaremedia.com] to make the necessary change.

New York's 10 Most Dangerous Hometowns Revealed For 2026

New York's 10 Most Dangerous Hometowns Revealed

The 20 Best Places To Live In New York State

The 20 Best Places To Live In New York State