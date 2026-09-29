Potential Rabid Coyote Attacks Woman, Still At Large In the Hudson Valley

A potentially rabid coyote that attacked a Hudson Valley woman is still on the loose.

Lower Hudson Valley officials are warning residents about a possible rabid coyote running around that went after a person.

Coyote Seen Across Westchester County, New York

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It has been seen in several parts of Westchester County in the past few days and attacked a woman in Hastings last week.

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A woman was bitten by a coyote on the Old Croton Aqueduct path near Warburton Avenue and Elm Place in Hastings-on-Hudson, New York.

She drove herself to a hospital and is receiving preventive treatment for potential rabies exposure.

Rabies Can Be Fatal

Photo by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Unsplash a picture of a bunch of oranges on a black background

Rabies is a fatal virus that attacks the central nervous system and spreads through saliva, usually from bites or scratches.

According to the CDC, once symptoms begin, rabies is nearly 100 percent fatal. Fewer than 10 people worldwide have survived after symptoms start.

Likely Rabid Coyote Remains At Large

Photo by Dylan Ferreira on Unsplash animal standing on grass during day

Police from across the county, along with animal control officers, are looking for the coyote.

The animal remains at large and has also been spotted recently in Greenburgh, New York.

DO NOT APPROACH

Experts say not to approach if you see any wild animal. Stay away and call the police right away.

Make loud noises, look big, and slowly back away while facing the animal. Supervise Others: Watch children and pets closely when they are outside.

Report All Contact

Any physical contact with a wild or unfamiliar animal should be reported to a health care provider.

All animal bites or contacts with animals suspected of having rabies must be reported to the Westchester County Department of Health at (914) 813-5000, 24 hours a day.

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