Tiny Upstate New York Village Named “Nicest Place In America”

New Yorkers aren't known to be "nice." But a small village in Upstate New York was just named the "nicest place in America." We learned why.

This tiny village in New York is known to "spread charity far and wide," according to Reader's Digest.

Village of Liverpool, New York Named 2026 Nicest Place in America

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Reader's Digest just named the Village of Liverpool, NY, the 2026 Nicest Place in America.

A panel of judges, including Hudson Valley resident Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and author Mitch Albom, announced the winner on the Today show.

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The award highlighted New Yorkers who constantly support one another, from rebuilding homes to charitable outreach and donating thousands of shoes.

Why Liverpool Was Honored

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Liverpool was specifically honored because its 2,600 residents drive an extraordinary culture of grassroots volunteerism and localized kindness that impacts more than just the tiny village.

Reader's Digest Editor-in-Chief Leigh Belz Ray says the village is an ideal example of a place where "kindness is woven throughout the fabric of everyday life.

According to Reader's Digest, several core community stories and characteristics captured the judges' attention, including:

Operation Northern Comfort: Started in 2005 when Liverpool-area locals headed to Louisiana after Katrina. This group brought that same rebuilding mission back home. Today, they handle vital regional projects, like building wheelchair ramps for neighbors in need.

Started in 2005 when Liverpool-area locals headed to Louisiana after Katrina. This group brought that same rebuilding mission back home. Today, they handle vital regional projects, like building wheelchair ramps for neighbors in need. The "Save Your Own Block" Philosophy: The magazine highlighted the tight-knit bond between local neighbors Simone McCarthy and Raiss Muya, an immigrant from Kenya who grew up next door to her. Their supportive dynamic perfectly illustrated McCarthy’s stated belief to the magazine: "You don't have to save the world, you just have to save your own block."

The magazine highlighted the tight-knit bond between local neighbors Simone McCarthy and Raiss Muya, an immigrant from Kenya who grew up next door to her. Their supportive dynamic perfectly illustrated McCarthy’s stated belief to the magazine: "You don't have to save the world, you just have to save your own block." Large-Scale Generosity: Despite being only one square mile in size, the community consistently hosts massive regional give-back events. One spotlighted event organized by a local church group distributed hundreds of backpacks, shoes, food, and games to children in a single day.

Despite being only one square mile in size, the community consistently hosts massive regional give-back events. One spotlighted event organized by a local church group distributed hundreds of backpacks, shoes, food, and games to children in a single day. Everyday Welcoming Atmosphere: Mayor Stacy Finney noted that the village's supportive nature is deeply ingrained. New homeowners routinely report that it is impossible to walk down the street without neighbors stopping for friendly, genuine conversation.

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The Village of Liverpool spans roughly one square mile outside of Syracuse. It's known for landmarks like Onondaga Lake Park, Johnson Park, and its unique history with salt potatoes and the Salt Museum.

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