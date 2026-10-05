Hudson Valley Family Loses Dream Home To Fire Before Moving In

Imagine purchasing your dream home and losing it to a fire before you can unpack.

A Newburgh couple's dream of homeownership turned into a nightmare before they ever had a chance to unpack a single box. Here's how you can help.

Newburgh Couple's Dream Home Destroyed By Fire Before They Moved In

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Mariana and Juan Barbas had just purchased their new home and were preparing to move in when a devastating fire destroyed the property.

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The couple lost the home along with their belongings before they could make a single memory inside it.

Friends who know the couple describe them as two of the most generous and kind-hearted people imaginable, always the first to help others in need.

"They are the type of people who would literally give you the shirt off their backs to help someone in need. They have always been there for others, and now they are the ones who need our help," Cynthia Cardoso wrote in a GoFundMe she created to help the family.

How You Can Help

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Now, for the first time, they are the ones who need help. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family rebuild their lives.

"Along with losing their home, they are facing the unimaginable stress and financial burden of starting over," Cardoso added. "They absolutely do not deserve to be going through this."

As of this writing, over $2,434 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

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The cause of the fire hasn't been released.

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