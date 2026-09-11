25 Years Later, Remembering Hudson Valley Lives Lost On 9/11

Twenty-five years ago this morning, the deadliest attack on U.S. soil since Pearl Harbor was carried out.

Twenty-five years later, the heartbreak of September 11 is still felt across the Hudson Valley. Today, we remember the local lives who will never be forgotten.

Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on the 25th Anniversary of 9/11

911memorial.org 911memorial.org

The Hudson Valley still feels the heartbreak of September 11, 2001. 25 years later, these are the local lives the Hudson Valley will never forget.

Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on 25th Anniversary of 9/11

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All told, nearly 3,000 people were killed on Sept. 11, 2001. Around eleven hundred of them still have not been able to be identified. Many others lost their lives from 9/11 related illnesses.

Robert Giroux, Getty Images Robert Giroux, Getty Images

September 11th, 2001 saw two hijacked commercial jetliners strike the World Trade Center, reducing the Twin Towers to over a million and a half tons of rubble. Another plane hit the Pentagon, and the fourth, United Flight 93, was brought down in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, by passengers and crew who'd heard about the earlier incidents.

Reflecting on the anniversary of the attacks, former President George W. Bush said this week that there was a brief, "horrible moment" where it was believed Flight 93 had been shot down by the U.S. military.

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after

NEVER FORGET: Images from 9/11 and the days after

Photos: King Charles, Queen Camilla Honor 9/11 Victims In New York

Photos: King Charles, Queen Camilla Honor 9/11 Victims In New York

Flight Attendant's Amazing Trek To Honor 9/11 Victims in New York