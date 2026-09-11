Missing: Newlywed Vanishes Days After Wedding In Upstate New York

Missing: Newlywed Vanishes Days After Wedding In Upstate New York

East Greenbush Police

The frantic search for a missing Upstate New York man continues after he disappeared days after his wedding. He's missing vital medication, his phone, and his wallet.

Dominick Bianchi, 35, was last seen Tuesday morning

Upstate New York Man Goes Missing

According to the East Greenbush Police Department, Bianchi, a 35-year-old newlywed from East Greenbush, New York, went missing on September 8, around 10 a.m. He was last seen leaving his home on Forrest Pointe Drive on foot.

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"We are asking for the public to check their properties, sheds, cars, trail cams and any home surveillance. If you see something please notify us," the East Greenbush Police Department stated in it missing person report. "There is no treat to public safety."

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Dominick is described as a 5’11” adult man with blue-green eyes, brown hair, and a beard. He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black long-sleeve shirt and possibly a baseball hat. He also has a chest tattoo featuring a skull and roses, a baseball tattoo on his right arm, and a cross tattoo on his back.

In Dire Need Of Medication

a person holding a pen and a cell phone on a table
Photo by isens usa on Unsplash

He left his phone, wallet, and car at home. Authorities and his family believe that the situation is dire, as he has Type 1 diabetes.

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He wears a continuous glucose monitor, but it is paired to the phone he left behind. His family assumes he may be in immediate need of medical attention without his insulin or blood sugar monitoring equipment.

What To Do If You Have Information?

East Greenbush Police
East Greenbush Police

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about him is asked to call the East Greenbush Police Department at (518)479-2525.

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Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

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