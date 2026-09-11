Netflix Uncovers “Garbage, Gangsters & Greed” In The Hudson Valley

A wild Hudson Valley story from the 1990s is now a Netflix documentary, and it involves teenagers, toxic waste, and a teacher who let them investigate.

Netflix Highlights Garbage, Gangsters & Greed In The Hudson Valley

Photo by Thibault Penin on Unsplash a television with the netflix logo lit up in the dark

There's a particular thrill in watching the Hudson Valley on a global streaming platform. Because of all the filming going on across the region, the Hudson Valley has been dubbed "Hollywood on the Hudson."

But this is different. This is a documentary about a Middletown teacher and his teenage students who took on a toxic waste scandal with camcorders and courage three decades ago.

On September 4, 2026, Netflix released Teenage Wasteland. I watched the documentary on Thursday for research for this story.

I didn't expect to be captivated by it, but I was. It's a documentary I feel all Hudson Valley residents will enjoy.

A Media Class Became an Investigation

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The story starts in 1991, when Middletown High School English teacher Fred Isseks launched an elective called "Electronic English."

Isseks handed his students camcorders, editing decks, and creative freedom. They made music videos, talk shows, and horror shorts for class credit.

Soon, Isseks suggested looking into rumors about a local landfill leaking contamination into the community's groundwater.

Over roughly six years, successive classes of student reporters dug into the story, interviewing former dump workers and confronting local officials, eventually tracing a web of corporate negligence, government inaction, and alleged organized-crime ties to the regional waste industry.

In 1996-97, they packaged their findings into a scrappy but hard-hitting public-access film with an unforgettable title: Garbage, Gangsters, and Greed.

A Documentary About A Documentary

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Teenage Wasteland is essentially a documentary about that documentary.

Directors Jesse Moss and Amanda McBaine tracked down Isseks and several of his now-middle-aged former students, weaving their 1990s camcorder footage with present-day interviews.

Extreme Local Connection

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What makes the film resonate so deeply for Hudson Valley residents is how local it is. Every beat of the investigation, the landfill, the school, the town hall meetings, the reporters themselves, is rooted in the Hudson Valley.

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Worldwide Fame: From Sundance to a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

The film's path to global recognition began at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, where it premiered under its original title, Middletown. It was later selected for MoMA's Doc Fortnight.

Netflix acquired the distribution rights, renamed it Teenage Wasteland, gave it a limited theatrical run in late 2025, and then released it worldwide on the platform on September 4, 2026.

Since then, the reception has been remarkable. The documentary holds a rare 100 percent critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a strong 8.1/10 from IMDb audiences. T

The Hollywood Reporter memorably described its tone as a mix of Scooby-Doo mystery-solving and Erin Brockovich-style environmental reckoning, and reviewers have consistently praised how it balances a genuine true-crime story with warmth and nostalgia.

Audiences on platforms like Reddit have called it emotionally striking, often noting how a 30-year-old fight over toxic dumping still echoes in today's environmental battles.

Teenage Wasteland is streaming now on Netflix.

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