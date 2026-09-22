Toys “R” Us Confirms New Stores Are Coming Soon Across New York

Toys"R" Us is making a big comeback throughout New York and the Hudson Valley! We've got all the locations.

The company confirmed this week plans to open up 120 new standalone stores across the country by the holiday season.

Toys "R" Us Confirms Massive Expansion

Spencer Platt, Getty Images Spencer Platt, Getty Images

The expansion will bring to 160 the number of standalone Toys 'R' Us stores in the U.S., on top of Toys"R" Us shops inside Macy's stores nationwide.

"This is a major moment for Toys"R" Us as we significantly expand our presence across the United States," Executive Vice President of Toys"R" Us at WHP Global Jamie Uitdenhowen said. "Together with our incredible partners, we are growing Toys"R" Us in unique ways to meet customers wherever they are."

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This aggressive push marks the most significant milestone yet in the brand's comeback under parent company WHP Global, nearly a decade after its 2017 bankruptcy forced nationwide store closures.

What Stores Will Feature

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The new standalone Toys"R" Us stores will feature an assortment of the season's hottest toys, collectibles and must-have gifts from the world's most popular toy brands and latest movies.

Stores will highlight major fandom and toy brands such as LEGO, Pokémon, Barbie, Hot Wheels, NERF, K-pop Demon Hunters, and more.

Where To Soon Find Toys "R" Us In New York State

Toys"R"Us Toys"R"Us

All locations haven't been confirmed, but reports say that Toys "R" Us will soon open at the:

Woodbury Common Premium Outlets (Mid-Hudson Valley)

The Westchester (White Plains / Westchester County)

Tanger Outlets (Deer Park / Long Island)

Walden Galleria (Buffalo / Western New York)

Opening dates haven't been announced, but officials say that the new standalone stores will open "this holiday season."

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