Cause Of Fire That Damaged Historic Dragon Coaster At Rye Playland

A fire broke out on the Hudson Valley's most famous roller coaster. It's been featured in famous movies and music videos.

A fire broke out on the historic Dragon Coaster at Rye Playland.

Fire Damages Historic Dragon Coaster At Rye Playland

Canobie Coaster Via YouTube Canobie Coaster Via YouTube

The blaze broke out around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday in the coaster's lift area. Officials say the fire was quickly contained and caused what's described as minor damage to the 97-year-old wooden roller coaster.

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The Rye Fire Department was assisted by departments from Larchmont and Harrison. Mutual aid was called in as a precaution due to the coaster being made of wood. But the fire was brought under control quickly.

According to Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, an electrical fire caused slight, repairable damage.

No Injuries Reported

City Of Rye City Of Rye

Because Rye Playland closed for the season on September 13, no injuries were reported.

Jenkins confirmed that "the Dragon will rise again for the Playland's 99th season."

Repairs are estimated to take about three weeks and will be handled by Playland's maintenance team over the fall.

More About the Dragon Coaster

Canobie Coaster Via YouTube Canobie Coaster Via YouTube

The Dragon Coaster at Rye Playland is one of the most celebrated and architecturally significant wooden roller coasters in the United States.

It first opened in May 1929 and has served as the visual centerpiece and signature attraction of the historic waterfront park for nearly a century.

Because of its historical value, it is officially recognized as an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark by the American Coaster Enthusiasts.

The ride spans roughly 3,400 feet of track and climbs to a peak height of 80 feet, reaching top speeds of about 45 mph.

It was famously featured in the music video for Mariah Carey's 1995 hit single "Fantasy," the 1988 Tom Hanks classic Big, and the 1987 psychological thriller Fatal Attraction.

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