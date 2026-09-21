From quiet suburbs to lavish enclaves, these 20 New York towns take high living costs to a whole new level.

It’s no secret that living in New York comes with a hefty price tag, but some parts of the state take high living costs to a whole different level.

In fact, a recent study from GOBankingRates revealed that there are 13 New York communities where residents spend at least $10,000 every single month just to cover the basics.

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These Are Now The Most Expensive Places To Live In New York State

From sprawling Long Island estates to picturesque Hudson Valley enclaves, here are the 15 most expensive places to live in New York, ranked from the highest annual cost of necessities to the lowest.

Did your hometown make the list?

These Are Now The Most Expensive Places To Live In New York State

How The List Was Formed

To pinpoint the state’s most expensive places to live, researchers looked at cities and towns with populations over 2,500 and the highest average home values heading into 2025.

They factored in local home prices and estimated monthly mortgage payments, then stacked those numbers up against everyday essential expenses like groceries, utilities, healthcare, and transportation.

These Are The Cheapest Places To Live in New York State

These Are The Cheapest Places To Live in New York State New York State residents know it's very expensive to live in the Empire State. But if you want to stay in New York, where will your dollar stretch the most?

The 10 Cheapest Counties To Live in New York State.

The 10 Cheapest Counties To Live in New York State.

The 15 Most Expensive Zip Codes In New York