Route 9 Drivers Face Nearly A Year Of Road Work In Dutchess

Route 9 drivers in Dutchess County are going to have to buckle up for nearly a year of road work.

That's because major road work and repaving projects are starting soon.

Route 9 Milling/Repaving In Dutchess County

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Tilcon New York Inc. has been awarded a construction project with the New York State DOT to perform milling and resurfacing work on about 6 miles of Route 9 in the Towns of Hyde Park, the town of Poughkeepsie, and the City of Poughkeepsie.

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"This job includes lane closures," Tilcon New York stated in it's project notice, obtained by Hudson Valley Post via the Town of Hyde Park. "The NYSDOT asked that we inform the Town Supervisors and Police Departments that this job will require lane closures during work hours only."

Work Starts in October

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Officials plan to start incidental work during the week of Oct. 19. Most of the work will be completed at night, officials say.

Work should go on for four to six weeks before work stops for the cold winter months.

Construction To Be Completed In Late Sept. 2027

Officials say the entire project won't be complete until late September of 2027.

"The remainder of the work being completed in 2027 following our winter shut down. Scheduled completion date for this project is September 30, 2027," Tilcon New York added.

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