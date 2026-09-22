More Speed Cameras Now Active Across New York State

Starting today, more speed cameras are active in New York to ticket speeding drivers.

MTA to Issue Fines to Motorists Who Speed Through Work Zones

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As of Tuesday, Sept. 22, the MTA will begin issuing fines to drivers who are caught driving 10 miles per hour or more through road work on its bridges and tunnels.

This builds on speed cameras that are already in place on state highways. The Automated Work Zone Safety Enforcement program is designed to reduce traffic accidents and road worker fatalities.

How Much Can You Get Fined?

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If a speed camera catches you speeding, you can expect to get a $50 ticket in the mail for your first offense.

A second offense within 18 months of the first violation will cost you $75. Drivers with three or more violations will be fined $100 for each offense.

"These fines are subject to additional late fees. All violations are validated by a certified technician before they are issued. Because these are considered non-moving infractions, they will not appear on driving records nor be reported to insurance providers. Fines can be paid online, via mobile app, by mail, or in person," the MTA told Hudson Valley Post.

An unmarked vehicle equipped with radar and camera equipment will be stationed at each active work zone and turned on during work hours.

There will be signs alerting drivers about the cameras in active construction sites.

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According to the MTA, almost 16,000 warning notices were issued since the end of June, and speed cameras are now operating in more than 200 work zones across the state.

Most of the warning notices were issued to drivers going 14.5 miles per hour over the speed limit, but some drivers were recorded going as fast as 111 in a 45 miles per hour zone, officials say.

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The MTA says you can expect these speed cameras during construction on:

Bronx-Whitestone Bridge

Cross Bay Veterans Memorial Bridge

Henry Hudson Bridge

Hugh L. Carey Tunnel

Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge

Queens Midtown Tunnel

Robert F. Kennedy Bridge

Throgs Neck Bridge

Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge

Drivers in the Hudson Valley and the rest of the state should expect speed cameras mounted on unmarked vehicles in active construction and maintenance zones across New York State-controlled highways, parkways, and bridges.

This includes the New York State Thruway, I-84, and Taconic State Parkway, as well as regional bridges operated by the New York State Bridge Authority.

The New York State Department of Transportation can now deploy these speed cameras to active work zones on virtually any state-run road, highway, or local route under its jurisdiction.

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