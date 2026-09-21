Look Inside: Most Expensive Waterfront Home in Westchester, New York

If you have just under $16 million sitting around and want a waterfront estate within commuting distance of Manhattan, Westchester County has a listing you need to see.

This Is The Most Expensive Waterfront Home Currently For Sale In Westchester County

Google Google

104 Premium Point in Mamaroneck is currently the most expensive waterfront listing on the market in Westchester County according to MLS data, asking $15.995 million.

It was previously listed at $18 million, so for anyone keeping score, that's a $2 million price cut on a property that arguably has no true comparable in the county right now.

Look Inside: Most Expensive Waterfront Home For Sale In Westchester

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The home, called The Bluffs at Premium Point, sits on 1.3 acres on a private, 24-hour guard-gated peninsula overlooking the Long Island Sound.

It's the only home currently for sale in the entire Premium Point community, which has historically attracted some notable residents.

Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre and financier J.P. Morgan have both called Premium Point home.

Google Google

The estate itself is newly completed by Cum Laude Group, one of Westchester's premier luxury builders, and spans more than 13,000 square feet across multiple levels served by an elevator. It has eight bedrooms, ten full baths, three half baths, a heated three-car garage, a separate pool house with a guest suite, and a dedicated fitness level. The chef's kitchen features dual islands, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, and a butler's pantry with wine refrigeration. Nearly every principal room has water views through walls of glass and Marvin windows.

Outside, the property includes a pool and spa, private beach access, boat slips, an outdoor kitchen, and bluestone terraces overlooking the Sound. The infrastructure is equally impressive, with seven-zone HVAC, radiant heat, a Lutron lighting system, Sonos audio, commercial-grade WiFi, and a whole-house generator.

For commuters, the location is hard to beat. Premium Point is a 35-minute train ride to New York City.

Google Google

The listing is held by Heather Harrison of The Zach and Heather Harrison Team at Compass, which is the top-ranked residential sales team in Westchester County.

Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price

Lou Gehrig's Lower Hudson Valley Home

Below are photos of Lou Gehrig's Hudson Valley home that was recently listed.

Lou Gehrig's Former Home for Sale in Westchester County, NY The former home of one of the most famous players in New York Yankee history, Lou Gehrig, is for sale in New Rochelle, NY Gallery Credit: Jonah

Look Inside Johnny Carson's Hudson Valley, New York Home