New York Dominates World’s Best Pizza List Created By Italy

New York pizza just got another huge international honor.

A London pizzeria was just crowned the best in the world, but New York City wasn't far behind, landing more spots on the global list than any city on the planet.

New York Dominates The World's Best Pizza List. Here's Every New York Pizzeria That Made It.

Italy's prestigious 50 Top Pizza World guide named Napoli on the Road in London as the world's best pizzeria for 2026.

But New York came in second place globally, with Una Pizza Napoletana on the Lower East Side finishing as the second-best pizzeria on Earth.

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New York led every place worldwide with seven establishments in the top 100, and also picked up two special awards.

Here is every New York honoree.

No. 2 — Una Pizza Napoletana, New York. Anthony Mangieri's Lower East Side institution finished second in the entire world, cementing its place as the top pizzeria in the United States for 2026.

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No. 30 — Don Antonio, New York. Led by world-renowned pizzaiola Giorgia Caporuscio in Hell's Kitchen, Don Antonio cracked the global top 30.

No. 32 — Jay's, Kenmore. The Western New York powerhouse near Buffalo ranked 32nd in the world, continuing its remarkable run on the international pizza stage.

No. 35 — Ribalta, New York. Known for its strict adherence to traditional Neapolitan ingredients and high-energy atmosphere, Ribalta landed in a tie for 35th globally.

No. 71 — L'Industrie Pizzeria, New York. Brooklyn's official home of the best pizza slice in America cracked the world top 75.

No. 90 — Stretch Pizza, New York. Chef Wylie Dufresne's creative Manhattan pizzeria made the world top 100 and also picked up the One to Watch award for 2026.

No. 92 — Audace, New York. The stylish Lower East Side lounge landed in the world top 100 and won the Best Cocktail List award for 2026 on the global circuit.

No. 95 — Pizza Secret, Brooklyn. The Park Slope neighborhood trattoria, which won the Best Fried Food award on the national circuit, also made the world top 100.

New York's seven spots on the world list make it the most represented city globally, ahead of Naples with six and São Paulo with five.

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The United States placed 22 total establishments in the top 100, second only to Italy's 31.

Italy Names 13 New York Pizzerias Among America's Best

Top 25 Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley (Local Favorites & Hidden Gems)

25 Best Hudson Valley Pizzerias Pizza is so many people's comfort food, especially New Yorkers.' We are lucky to have such a rich, diverse pizzeria selection here in the Hudson Valley, supported by both traditional and more trendy options. Each spot tells its own story, with its own menu full of local favorites and bestsellers. Below are 25 of the best choices when it comes to a quality, cheesy slice in the Hudson Valley area. Gallery Credit: Brandan Beatrice