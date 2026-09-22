New York Rebate Checks Are Now Arriving In Mailboxes

New Yorkers should keep an eye on their mailboxes as the state is sending out millions of rebate checks.

This year's state budget included a one-time $1 billion Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER) to help provide needed relief.

POWER Rebate Checks Mailed Out

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Hochul's office says the rebate checks come:

In the face of federal tariffs that have increased the cost of living across the board and President Trump’s war in Iran that has New Yorkers now paying on average $4.35 per gallon at the pumps, a 45% jump since the war began. Diesel has jumped 49% since the war began at the end of February to $5.98 per gallon.

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Checks Officials Have Started Getting Mailed Out

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Over 8.2 million New Yorkers are set to receive a check in the mail. Checks starting getting mailed out on Sept. 21 and will continue through the end of December.

There's no official timeline or way to search for when your check will arrive, if eligible. But if you qualify, one day you'll open up your mailbox and find your rebate check.

New Yorkers don't have to do anything to get the check as long as they filed their 2024 taxes.

Who’s Eligible for a POWER Check?

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You are eligible for a rebate credit check if, for tax year 2024, you:

Filed a timely New York State Resident Income Tax Return for Tax Year 2024

Were a full-time resident for New York State for Tax Year 2024.

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return

How much money you'll get depends on your filing status and 2024 state tax return data.

Joint filers (income under $150,000): $200

Joint filers (income between $150,000 and $300,000): $150

Single filers (income under $150,000): $100

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

Key Points Of The 2027 New York State Budget

Key Points Of The 2027 New York State Budget