Highly-Rated Hudson Valley Sports Bar Closes After Final Party

A Hudson Valley sports bar that also offered activities like live music, beach volleyball, and cornhole has officially closed for good.

Before closing, the venue was highly rated, with 4.7 stars on Google and 4.6 on Yelp. It was also well-known for its pub fare, 13 big-screen TVs, pool tables, and outdoor sand volleyball court.

Ginny's Sports Bar In Cornwall Has Closed

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The owner of Ginny's Sports Bar on 9W in Cornwall announced the business is officially closed. Cornwall residents called the business the "perfect neighborhood sports bar" and a "nice" spot for local family dining.

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"Ginny's Sports Bar and Grill is now officially closed for business. We will never forget all the incredible memories and customers who became friends over the past few years," owners wrote after the closing. "It's not goodbye but see you later! Thank you again from Rose and everyone at Ginny’s!"

Final Party Held On Friday In Cornwall, New York

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Friday, July 31 was the bar's last day in business. A "last party" was held Friday night with specials that included:

$2 drafts

$3 beer cans and bottles

$4 teas and seltzers

Half-priced shots and drinks

"Thank you to everyone who partied with us one last time on Friday and to everyone who has supported us ❤️," owners wrote.

A reason for the closure wasn't announced.

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